Statement on the DOD IG Report on JEDI Cloud Procurement

(Source: DoD Inspector-General; issued April 15, 2020)

The Inspector's General final report on the JEDI Cloud procurement confirms that the Department of Defense conducted the JEDI Cloud procurement process fairly and in accordance with law.



The IG's team found that there was no influence by the White House or DOD leadership on the career source selection boards who made the ultimate vendor selection.



This report should finally close the door on corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials who have been working tirelessly to get the much-needed JEDI Cloud computing environment into the hands of our frontline warfighters while continuing to protect American taxpayers.



-ends-

