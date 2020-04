China's Logistics Capabilities for Expeditionary Operations

(Source: U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission; issued April 15, 2020)

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission released a report entitled China's Logistics Capabilities for Expeditionary Operations, prepared for the Commission by Jane's.The report assesses China's overseas military logistics capabilities, operating concepts, internal timeline for global power projection, and use of civilian entities to support expeditionary operations conducted by armed forces.-ends-