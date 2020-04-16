Elbit Systems Awarded $15 Million Contract to Supply Command and Control Systems for the Swiss Armed Forces

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued April 16, 2020)

Elbit’s Command and Control system for the Tactical Reconnaissance System of the Swiss Armed Forces. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $15 million from the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) to provide Command and Control systems for the Tactical Reconnaissance System of the Swiss Armed Forces.



The contract will be performed over a three-year period.



Under the contract the company will provide the reconnaissance battalions and forward observers of the Swiss Army with C2 systems that improve target acquisition, prioritizing and data dissemination capabilities and will enable the generation of a common operational picture, thereby facilitating rapid decision making and effective engagement.





