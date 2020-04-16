What is Behind the Latest Movement of Liaoning Aircraft Carrier?

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 16, 2020)

The Chinese PLA Navy officially confirmed the cross-regional maneuver training mission on the afternoon of April 13, two days after the task group of aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed through the Taiwan Strait, which has attracted extensive attention.



According to the PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng, the Chinese Navy recently organized the Liaoning aircraft carrier task group to sail through the Miyako Strait and the Bashi Channel to relevant waters of the South China Sea for training. This operation is a routine arrangement within the annual plan and complies with international laws and norms, the spokesperson noted. The Chinese Navy will continue to organize such training according to its plan, so as to boost the combat capability of its aircraft carrier task group.



For the Chinese navy, whether it is an aircraft carrier or a warship formation, the training tasks have always been routine. If it is officially announced by the navy, then there must be a reason. Either it is of great significance, such as the first offshore training task by Liaoning aircraft carrier in December 2016, or it has a special background and attracts special attention, such as this one.



The task group of Liaoning aircraft carrier moves at a time of COVID-19 outbreak. The official announcement of its maneuver is a response to various public opinions.



First of all, this is a routine arrangement of the annual training plan, not a sudden action taken to make use of the complex situation under CONVID-19 outbreak.



Then, the training during the pandemic shows that while preventing and controlling the disease, the Chinese PLA never stops war-readiness training missions, said a military expert on April 13. It proves that the PLA's pandemic prevention and control is very successful. "The PLA has not only done a good job in its own pandemic prevention, but also sent a large number of medical personnel to support China’s local hospitals, demonstrating a strong capability to handle complex situations," said the expert.



As a symbol of major powers, any movement of any nation’s aircraft carrier task group will catch the eyes of all, which has proved to be true for the four US aircraft carriers obsessed with the confirmed cases of COVID-19.



The expert noted that at this moment, on one hand, the offshore training of Chinese aircraft carrier task force proves that the Chinese navy has the capabilities to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity regardless of circumstances, and to deal with emergencies and crises.



On the other hand, Chinese people are suffering from huge impact that CONVID-19 has brought on their economic and social governance, while also facing huge pressure for prevention and control. Under such circumstance, the Chinese navy’s cross-regional navigation would greatly increase the national morale, he added.



Finally, the expert pointed out that the Chinese navy’s aircraft carrier task group always sticks to its mission. In the recent past, some forces in Taiwan took the opportunity to make petty moves and play the "Taiwan Independence" card, hoping to achieve their unspeakable purpose. For those "Taiwan Independence" separatist forces, the aircraft carrier’s offshore training is naturally a warning and deterrence.



-ends-

