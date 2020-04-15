Situation Update: Disembarkation of Naval Aviation Group Sailors

With a suspected Covid-19 epidemic on board, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and her escort ships cut short her exercises in the North Sea and returned to her home port of Toulon two weeks early. (French Navy file photo)

Two U.S. sailors are among the 668 crewmembers assigned to a French navy strike group who have tested positive for coronavirus, the French and U.S. navies announced Wednesday. https://t.co/Fe5OkKpwTH — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) April 16, 2020

PARIS --- On the evening of April 13, all the elements of the carrier strike group returned to their home bases. Having left Toulon on January 21, the Carrier Strike Group was involved in Operation Chammal in the eastern Mediterranean, as part of the international coalition against Daesh, before participating in several multinational exercises and protecting European maritime approaches in the Atlantic and in the North Sea.A suspected Covid-19 epidemic aboard the aircraft carrier prompted the Minister of the Armed Forces to immediately decide to bring forward her return by a fortnight, when she had already achieved her operational objectives.The sailors were committed to care of various actors on their naval and naval air bases, in close coordination with the Armed Forces Health Service and under the leadership of the Atlantic and Mediterranean maritime prefects.The test campaign, started on April 8 at sea aboard the Charles de Gaulle, continued after the arrival of the sailors in their places of containment, and is still underway.At the same time, disinfection operations for aircraft and surface vessels have been undertaken by combined teams working jointly with their manufacturers.The maritime prefects lead this complex human, logistical and health operation, in coordination with elected officials and civil administrative and health authorities.The Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, welcomes the commitment of all military personnel involved in these operations. In line with the chain of command, and with the advice and expertise of the Army Health Service, its top priority is the health of all civilian and military personnel of the Ministry of the Armed Forces. She sent a message of support to the sailors under lock-down and their families and thanked all the local elected officials for their involvement.The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and the air defense frigate (FDA) Chevalier Paul docked in Toulon. The sailors concerned are currently in confinement for a period of 14 days in a military enclosure, within the naval base of Toulon, the Mediterranean Training Center at Saint-Mandrier and the Hyères naval air base.The aircraft carrier's air group includes helicopters based in Hyères, Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft based in Lann-Bihoué and Rafale combat aircraft based in Landivisiau. All pilots who flew these aircraft back to their bases before the ships docked are confined to these three bases for a period of 14 days.Following the negative results of the epidemiological investigation carried out on board, the crew of the anti-submarine frigate La Motte-Picquet was authorized to undergo a period of confinement at home.The Somme command and supply ship has been the subject of tests and a similar survey carried out by the Armed Forces Center for Epidemiology and Public Health. This led to a hundred sailors being authorized to return to their homes to undergo a period of confinement. As a precaution, about sixty sailors remain in strict confinement in a military enclosure at the Brest Naval Training Center.As of the evening of April 14, 1,767 sailors from the Carrier Strike Group had been tested. At this state, the vast majority of these tests concern sailors of the aircraft carrier. About 30% of these tests have not yet delivered their results, and 668 were positive. Of these, 31 sailors were hospitalized at the Sainte-Anne military training hospital in Toulon, including one in intensive care. This test campaign is continuing.Disinfection of aircraft and surface vessels have started. They are carried out jointly by combined teams comprising French Navy personnel, including in particular the Naval Firefighter Battalion from Marseille and the Army’s 2nd Dragoon Regiment, in cooperation with industry.The Chief of the Naval Staff has ordered a command investigation to draw all the lessons about the management of the epidemic within the Carrier Strike Group.-ends-