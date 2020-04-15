IRGCN Vessels Conduct Unsafe, Unprofessional Interaction with U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf

(Source: US Naval Forces Central Command; issued April 15, 2020)

The US Navy said that Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conducted ‘unsafe and unprofessional actions’ by crossing the bows and sterns of US Navy ships at close range in international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. (US Navy photo)





The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach (CPA) and within 10 yards of Maui's bow.

(3/3) Initial assessments indicate #IRGCN vessels' closest points of

The U.S. crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices, but received no response from the IRGCN.



After approximately one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away from the U.S. ships and opened distance between them.



The IRGCN's dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) "rules of the road" or internationally recognized maritime customs, and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area.



The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Army have been conducting joint interoperability operations in the North Arabian Gulf since late March.



U.S. naval forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense.



(ends)



Unsafe Russian Intercept over Mediterranean Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued April 15, 2020)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA --- On April 15, 2020, a U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-35.



The interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-35 conducting a high-speed, inverted maneuver, 25 ft. directly in front of the mission aircraft, which put our pilots and crew at risk.



The crew of the P-8A reported wake turbulence following the interaction. The duration of the intercept was approximately 42 minutes.



While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA).



Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions.



The U.S. aircraft was operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.



-ends-

