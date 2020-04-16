BAE Systems Inc. Coronavirus Updates

(Source: BAE Systems; issued April 16, 2020)

In response to COVID-19, BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector launched a campaign for employees to submit innovative ideas on how we can support efforts to combat the pandemic.



More than 100 innovation ideas have been submitted in the first week of the campaign. The evaluation team meets daily to assess the submissions and has activated 30 percent of the ideas, ranging from additive manufacturing of personal protective equipment for our healthcare heroes to process changes that increase the wellbeing of our employees and visitors.



Before April 18, employees are encouraged to share their ideas that could make a difference. The evaluation team will continue to look at every submission and the ones that could have near-term impact will be put on a fast track.



Updated - April 3



The federal government put out an urgent request to the aerospace and defense industry seeking Tyvek suits to support New York’s efforts to combat COVID-19. BAE Systems teams mobilized to identify thousands of suits and deliver them to the NYC Emergency Management department. With over 2,000 employees in the state of New York, we are proud to assist New York’s medical personnel and first responders in their fight against the virus. We will continue to work with the government and assess our capabilities to identify additional ways we might help. Doing our part in our communities is one way we can live our mission of protecting those who protect us.



Updated - March 30



BAE Systems, Inc. is focused on safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our more than 35,000 employees, their families, and our local communities. Teams across our business are responding to and planning for the impacts of COVID-19 as we carry out our mission essential work in support of national security, the men and women of the U.S. military and its allied nations, and the critical transportation infrastructure of our nation.



To support social distancing, we have asked employees who are able to work remotely to do so. Given the critical nature of what we do and the technologies required, not all of our work can be done from home. For those employees who come to work in our facilities, we’ve put in place measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including enhanced cleaning procedures and various forms of social distancing. We will continue to monitor guidance from governmental and health authorities and update our procedures accordingly.



We are also working with the government to assess whether any of our manufacturing capabilities, facilities, or certifications could help supplement required work in the medical equipment supply chain to produce critical products for our nation’s frontline health workers.



During this challenging time, we are grateful to our employees and suppliers for all that they do in support of each other and our customers.



-ends-



