Rosoboronexport Continues to Operate Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued April 16, 2020)

Rosoboronexport JSC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has not suspended the promotion of Russian military, dual-use and civilian products, as well as the fulfillment of its obligations to customers in the face of global constraints related to a novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).



"COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Rosoboronexport’s activities in the field of military-technical cooperation with foreign countries. We’re responding as quickly as possible to new unique realities of the global economy, adjusting the forms and methods of work, and shaping trends in accordance with them," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport. “Rosoboronexport has set up an operational headquarters to coordinate activities with Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Ministry for Industry and Trade, Rostec State Corporation, manufacturers of products promoted, as well as regional authorities."



Given the specifics of military-technical cooperation, Rosoboronexport has tested and introduced technologies for conducting online presentations of products and solutions, and video conferences with partners. The Company received numerous requests for the supply of mobile infectious disease hospitals. Such requests will be processed given the challenge faced by manufacturers to supply the Russian health care system with the necessary products.



Rosoboronexport continues to fulfill its contractual obligations as planned. Foreign specialists who entered Russia before the restrictions were imposed are being trained to operate products for some services of the armed forces in compliance with all the necessary anti-epidemic requirements.



During a meeting of the Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States, Russian defense manufacturers confirmed their readiness to continue production under the contracts signed by Rosoboronexport with foreign partners.



"Rosoboronexport values its impeccable reputation in the market, the confidence of its partners and superior performance achieved over 20 years of operation. The Company has a sufficient safety net to ensure that the global pandemic that first emerged in modern history and related constraints do not have a critical impact on the established business contacts and good relations with more than 100 countries worldwide," Alexander Mikheev added.



-ends-



