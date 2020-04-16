Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace - Resilience and Responsibility

(Source: Airbus; issued April 16, 2020)

Over the past 50 years, Airbus’ products and technologies have changed the aerospace industry beyond recognition. But now a game-changing moment has been reached as the sector and society in general address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Today, Airbus holds its Annual General Meeting, focusing mainly on the Company’s 2019 operations, results and performance. As Airbus holds this event, the world, the aerospace and defence industry and the Company are in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. The entire world, humanity and globalisation look very different compared to 2019; the Company and its stakeholders are adapting at a fast pace in an even faster changing environment. The AGM is being held with a minimal physical presence in Amsterdam to respect health and safety guidelines, with shareholders strongly encouraged to vote proxy.



Despite the crisis, Airbus continues to report on its 2019 transformation activities which have begun to lay the groundwork for the future.



In 2019, the Next Chapter initiative was started to shape a sustainable future for Airbus. Under the guiding principles of Simplify, Empower and Grow, its goal is to build a more competitive and resilient company that meets customer commitments. Airbus is also committed to the sustainability of its business, its products and the role it wants to play in society, with a constant mind-set of Safety, Quality, Integrity and Compliance.



Next Chapter will help to transform the Company, providing the vision and dynamism needed to lead and develop clean and safe solutions while serving citizens and stakeholders. It will support the CEO and his executive team, giving them the inspiration to plan the Company’s future strategy and the means to deliver it dynamically together with all employees.



The role Airbus takes in society is of utmost importance in 2020 as efforts globally focus on addressing the coronavirus pandemic. This starts with ensuring that employees have a safe and inspiring place of work that meets the highest health and safety standards. At all times, the Company will support those in the emergency and public services that rely on its products and services to perform their important missions. Airbus’ airlift capabilities as well as its engineering talent and resources are also being used to help the crisis efforts where possible.



The Company is also addressing its resilience and prioritising business continuity. A key focus in 2020 is to ensure that normal business can be resumed as soon as the coronavirus crisis situation improves in its home countries and in all its markets. Providing constant support to Airbus’ teams and the overall ecosystem, most notably in the commercial aircraft sector, as they navigate the crisis is vital. Safe and efficient air travel is a key backbone of global development and will again help to drive the global economy after the crisis subsides.



The Company’s purpose is to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. This purpose encompasses the constant will for groundbreaking innovation while remaining resilient and competitive to be a sustainable business and when the time is right, to be able to invest again in the future and be the leading force for the decarbonisation of this industry. Airbus’ ambition remains to lead the development of a more sustainable global aerospace sector to ensure that the benefits of air travel today do not come at the expense of future generations.



The guidelines of Next Chapter will continue to define Airbus’ approach to business while the purpose will guide the Company even in challenging times such as these.



-ends-



