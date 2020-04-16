FMV Signs Contract for Small-Caliber Ammunition

(Source: Swedish Matériel Agency, FMV; issued April 16, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration has signed a contract with Nammo Sweden AB regarding ammunition for the Swedish defense. The contract value is SEK 670 million and relates to deliveries of small-caliber ammunition from 2020 to 2023.



Mikael Frisell, Head of Army Equipment at FMV, signed the agreement on deliveries of fine-caliber ammunition together with Reijo Bragberg, head of Nammo's business area Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition.



The order that FMV awarded on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces includes six different types of small-caliber ammunition, for exercise but also for combat. This allows for increased training and strengthens Sweden’s defense capability.



"The Armed Forces need ammunition for the ongoing training of conscripts and soldiers, but the contract also provides a basis for meeting the need for stock volumes in the long term," says Brigadier General Mikael Frisell, Head of Army Equipment at the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, FMV.



The order is the second to be awarded under the framework agreement signed in 2017 between FMV and Nammo Sweden AB. This framework agreement enables FMV to place orders on the options contained in the basic agreement but, as in this case, extend the order.



The ammunition is mainly produced at Nammo's factory in Karlsborg and will be delivered over the next three years.



Nammo Signs Major Ammunition Contract with Sweden

(Source: Nammo; issued April 16, 2020)

Nammo has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for delivery of small caliber ammunition worth SEK 670 million. Covering deliveries from 2020-22, the contract builds on a framework agreement signed in 2017, and will enable to Swedish Armed Forces to strengthen its levels of training and readiness.



“We are honored that the Swedish Armed Forces have placed their trust in us as their primary supplier of small caliber ammunition. Customers like Sweden accept only the best, and also have some very specific requirements that we have to fulfil, so in our view this is a major achievement by Nammo’s product and manufacturing teams,” said Reijo Bragberg, Nammo’s Executive Vice President for Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition.



Nammo's EVP of Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition, Reijo Bragberg (L) and BG Mikael Frisell, Chief of Army Materiel of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.



This contract is the second issued under the 2017 framework agreement, and covers six different ammunition types, both for training and combat. Going forward, Nammo is looking to expand its cooperation with the Swedish government in line with the strategic partnerships it has developed with both of Sweden’s Nordic neighbors. Nammo CEO Morten Brandtzæg sees this kind of collaboration between industry and governments as essential in dealing both current and future security challenges.



“Recent events have again underscored the need to ensure security of supply in all situations, ranging from peace to crisis, conflict and even war. In our view this relies on both industry and governments cooperating more closely, and we stand ready to support from our side,” said Brandtzæg.





Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Norway. With more than 2300 employees spread across more than 30 sites and offices in 12 countries, Nammo is one of the world's leading providers of specialty ammunition and rocket motors for both military and civilian customers.



