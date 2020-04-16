DoD Inspector General for Afghanistan Says Problems Aren’t Being Addressed

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published April 16, 2020)

By J.P. Lawrence

WASHINGTON --- The Pentagon has followed less than half of recent recommendations made by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a report by the watchdog group released Thursday said.SIGAR has issued more than 200 recommendations since 2014 on how to improve oversight and prevent fraud, waste and abuse in Afghanistan, with the Pentagon implementing 84 of them, the report said.Some have languished for 20 months or more without being addressed, and others are so overdue that SIGAR has determined the Pentagon will never respond, the report said.In one case, after finding that the Pentagon funded, trained and equipped Afghan military units linked to human rights violations and child sexual assault, SIGAR issued seven recommendations for how the military could avoid running afoul of the “Leahy Law,” which bars assisting groups if credible evidence exists of gross human rights violations.The Pentagon did take action but as of January hadn’t fully addressed the recommendations, including one requiring contractors to report human rights violations, the SIGAR report said. (end of excerpt)-ends-