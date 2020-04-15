Kratos Awarded Sole-Source Contracts for 21 High-Performance Jet Drones, Spares, and Support Totaling Over $19,000,000

(Source: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.; issued April 15, 2020

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division has recently received sole-source contract awards totaling more than $19 million for the purchase of 21 high-performance jet target drones and spares. As a part of one of the contracts, Kratos will also provide development engineering to enable key specific mission capability for that customer.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “To prepare for a forecasted growth in demand, Kratos Unmanned has invested in and expanded our production facilities over the past 12-18 months, allowing us to begin immediately fulfilling new orders even in these uncertain times. We are proud to continue supporting our Defense customers as critical infrastructure within the Defense Industrial Base. Upholding the nation’s security by helping our customers meet their critical needs while also protecting the safety and health of our employees is our top priority and will continue to be as we meet the increasing demand for our high-performance UAS.”



Kratos Unmanned Systems Division is a leading provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone and target systems for threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions. Due to competitive, customer-related, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these new contract awards.





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development.



