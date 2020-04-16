Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 16, 2020)

Akima Logistics Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $385,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-21 aircraft contractor logistics support services.



This contract provides for program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications and modification support and deployment support.



Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and other stateside and overseas locations as the mission requires. Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2030.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,892,492 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal and five offers were received.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-20-D-5000).



-ends-



