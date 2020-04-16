Defence Committee Welcomes Delay to Integrated Review and Announces New Inquiry into Coronavirus

(Source: House of Commons Defence Committee; issued April 16, 2020)

The Cabinet Office has informed the Defence Select Committee that work on the Integrated Review has been formally paused across Whitehall.While the Review is paused, the Committee will also look at the Armed Forces’ contribution to fighting coronavirus and the long-term defence and security consequences of the pandemic. Terms of reference for the inquiry will be announced soon.Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood MP, said: “We welcome this delay of the Integrated Review. There would be no point in conducting an in-depth review of the nation’s defence and security challenges to an artificial deadline, especially at a time when Whitehall is rightly focusing on tackling coronavirus.“We look forward to engaging with the Department when the Review restarts, with the added element of the consequences of the pandemic to be considered. We will still report in due course on the Committee’s inquiry into how Government should conduct the Review and hope that this work will inform the process in the future.”-ends-