Boeing to Resume Commercial Airplanes Production in Puget Sound

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 16, 2020)

SEATTLE --- Boeing will resume all Commercial Airplanes production in a phased approach at its Puget Sound-region facilities next week, after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At all of its sites, the company has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19.



"The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest. "This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers."



Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs, supporting critical global transportation infrastructure, cargo services and national defense and security missions.



The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX. Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time. Earlier this week Boeing restarted mostly defense production operations in the region with approximately 2,500 people.



Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on April 20 with most returning to work by April 21. Employees for the 787 program will return as early as third shift April 23, with most returning to work by April 24.



The company's practices reinforce enhanced cleaning, employee health and physical distancing in partnership with employees.



Aligned with federal and state guidance, these practices include:

-- Staggered shift-start times to reduce the flow of employees arriving and departing work

-- Visual controls such as floor markings and signage to create physical distance

-- Face coverings will be a requirement for employees at Boeing sites in Washington. Employees are strongly encouraged to bring in their own procedural mask or face covering; those who do not have a mask available will be provided with one.

-- Providing required personal protective equipment to employees working in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained for an extended period

-- Asking employees to perform self-health checks before coming to work and to stay home if they are ill

-- Employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift and voluntary temperature screening at many manufacturing locations

-- Contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 to reduce risk to teammates

-- Continued virtual meetings and employees who can work from home will continue to do

-- Transportation and common areas adjusted for physical distancing

-- Hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas and additional cleaning supplies available



Enhanced measures will continue until conditions allow for a return to regular work and cleaning processes. Boeing will continue to monitor government guidance on COVID-19, assess impact on company operations and adjust plans as the situation evolves.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: As Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes next week, after having parked well over 300 aircraft that it could not deliver, there is no certainty that its airline customers will need additional aircraft nor that they will be able to pay for them.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines have cancelled 3.5 million flights up to June 30, and will lose $315 billion in revenues this year, making their finances particularly fragile.

The “Treasury and ten airlines agreed on an aid package of nearly $25 billion, while 2,500 U.S. aircraft have been idled and passenger volume is down more than 95%,” Reuters reported April 16.

And a study of satellite pictures of the world’s major airports concluded that over 16,000 commercial aircraft have been grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, which does not point to an immediate need for additional aircraft.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun seems to be counting on the aid package to provide the airlines with the cash to pay for newly-delivered aircraft.

“Knowing that the U.S. airline industry has critical financial support through this devastating wave of the virus allows us to plan our production system for the medium- and long-term impact on air travel,” Calhoun told Reuters.

It will be interesting to see how this gamble plays out.)



-ends-



