Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company Continues Full-Scale Fulfillment of the State Defense Order

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued April 17, 2020)

ARSENIEV, Russia --- Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company, part of Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation), continues the fulfillment of the state defense order; the works are being carried out on schedule and at full scale. At present, the effort involves over 4,000 company employees.



Throughout the last week, basing on the accord with the regional administration, Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company was gradually increasing the number of employees involved. As they continue their work, the plant team observes all requirements and sanitary and epidemiological standards imposed by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).



At the entrance check-point, the employees sanitize their hands with disinfectant agents and receive personal protective equipment. In addition, thermographic cameras are being installed at the entrance check-point for fast and non-contact measurement of the employees' body temperature. During the day, the employees sanitize their hands with antiseptic and keep the recommended 1.5 meter distance at their workplaces. Premises are treated with disinfecting solutions. The plant's radio regularly broadcasts reminders of the necessity to strictly observe the preventive measures.



During the self-isolation period, the company's sewing facility produced 9,000 protective reusable masks. In addition to that, the employees also received disposable masks and gloves.



The works on the fulfillment of the state defense order are carried out on schedule and at full scale. Therefore, no annual output forecast or financial target is being revised, neither is it considered to defer any payments under the company's credit liabilities. Production-related issues are constantly monitored by the Managing Director.



According to the local office for prevention of the coronavirus infection, as of 16 April, no COVID-19 cases are registered in Arsenyev.





