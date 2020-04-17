Boeing to Resume Operations in Philadelphia Area

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. --- During the scheduled two weeks of suspended operations at the Boeing Philadelphia facility in Ridley Township, the company has been working to restart production with enhanced safety measures.



Boeing will resume operations in our production facilities and other areas deemed essential on Monday, April 20. The number one priority is and will continue to be protecting the health and safety of our employees, their families and all of our stakeholders.



Since suspending operations on April 3, Boeing Philadelphia has taken a number of steps:



-- Enhanced cleaning of the entire facility and implementing improved procedures. We’ve posted signage throughout the facility to help keep enhanced hygiene top-of-mind. Hand sanitization stations have been added at entry points to the site.

-- Physical distancing practices reinforced. Shift times will be staggered. Virtual meetings will continue, where possible, to reduce face-to-face interactions. Work areas have been spaced farther apart with visual markers displayed to encourage physical distancing. Cafeteria areas will be adjusted to allow for more physical distancing.

-- Personal mask use. Consistent with recent direction from the state government, employees are required to wear masks or other face coverings in the workplace. Masks will be made available onsite for employees who need one.

-- Temperature screening will be required for all employees daily before coming to work. Screening stations with no-touch thermal scanners will be set up to accommodate workers who need to check their temperature onsite. Employees who are not required to support operations in our production facilities, and who are able to telecommute and work virtually, will continue to do so.



Boeing Philadelphia site leadership will continue to monitor conditions and new information related to COVID-19, including the latest federal and state health guidelines, so we can continuously implement new safeguards and procedures.



