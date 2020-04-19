Japan Looks to Address Delivery Delays In Procurement of U.S. Defense Equipment (excerpt)

(Source: The Japan Times; posted April 19, 2020)

Japan faces a growing need to address delivery delays and other problems related to its procurement of defense equipment under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program amid continued growth in defense spending by the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Japan procures key defense equipment, such as the F-35 stealth fighter jet and the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, capable of promptly detecting the position of enemy missiles, under the FMS program.Procurements under the program stood at ¥43.2 billion in fiscal 2011 during the government led by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan. The amount has surged under the Abe administration, topping ¥400 billion in fiscal 2015 and hitting a record high above ¥700 billion in fiscal 2019.With advance payments required for contracts under the FMS program in principle, delivery delays often occur for reasons including production suspensions and inadequate communication between equipment manufacturers and government agencies in the United States and between the Japanese and U.S. governments. According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, defense equipment had not been delivered in 132 cases worth ¥32.6 billion as of the end of fiscal 2018. (end of excerpt)-ends-