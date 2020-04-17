"Baden-Württemberg" Returns from Hot Water Testing

(Source: German Navy; issued April 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FGS Baden-Wuerttemberg, the lead ship of the German Navy’s Type 125 class of frigates, returned to her home port on April 16 after having completed two months of hot weather trials in Brazilian waters. (Bundeswehr file photo)

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany --- For several weeks, the Type 125 frigate Baden-Württemberg tested her technical systems under extreme climatic conditions and in realistic combat situations. She left for Brazil on February 7 to test the on-board facilities and equipment near the equator, and returned here on April 16.



A large number of technical systems aboard a ship require cooling - either by air or water. On a warship, this includes not only the drive and ventilation, but also sensors such as the radars. With increasing temperatures in the ship's environment, the cooling systems for these systems are also in greater demand. In order to find out whether a new warship can also withstand the requirements in hot areas of operation and at the same time as expected under realistic conditions, the cooling systems must also go through various test programs before they are actually used.



Under combat conditions, only the Navy can inspect itself



In order to be able to test a naval ship in a meaningful way, complex long-term programs are necessary, which replicate as closely as possible an operational scenario. This is only possible after commissioning. While industry together with the Bundeswehr provides the purely technical functional evidence of a ship before this date, the Bundeswehr then carries out significantly expanded tests that also include operational framework conditions.



The current results from waters off the Brazilian coast have now confirmed that the systems of the "Baden-Württemberg" are resilient even under extreme conditions. The class 125 frigates are basically designed for outside air temperatures between minus 15 and plus 45 degrees Celsius and for water temperatures from just below zero to over 30 degrees. The counterpart to hot water testing is cold water testing, which “Baden-Württemberg” had previously completed.



Overall, cold and hot water testing belong to several steps of the operational test for the ship. Accordingly, experts from the Naval Operations Testing Center on the “Baden-Württemberg” were on the way to the equator.



No restrictions on the test program due to the coronavirus situation



When the frigate left her home port of Wilhelmshaven in early February, restrictions on public life in Germany and in large parts of the world due to the corona pandemic were not yet in place. Since March 10, however, no one has been allowed to leave the ship to protect the crew, and no one has been allowed on board. A planned shore leave lasting several days in the Brazilian port of Salvador de Bahia, for example, had to be canceled. However, the new situation had no effect on the ship’s trials.



The Baden-Württemberg traveled a total of around 13,500 nautical miles on its journey to Brazil and back. In addition to Salvador de Bahia, she has also visited other ports for fuel bunkering, but again without the crew going ashore.



The next step for the ship is from the beginning of May about a three-month warranty period at the Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg.



