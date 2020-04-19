Harris unveiled a picture of a Global Hawk unit parked in a hangar in an unidentified location, with the national flags of the allies hanging on a wall behind. On the body of the aircraft was text reading "the Air Force of the Republic of Korea," in Korean.
Congratulations to the U.S.-ROK Security Cooperation teams on delivering Global Hawk to the ROK this week. A great day for ROKAF and the ironclad #USROKAlliance. @USForcesKorea pic.twitter.com/y5dfjCZPiO— Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) April 19, 2020
The ambassador did not give details in the tweet about how many units were delivered. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Yonhap website.
-ends-