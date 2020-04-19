US Ambassador Tweets on Delivery of Global Hawk Unmanned Aircraft to S. Korea

(Source: Yonhap; posted April 19, 2020)

Congratulations to the U.S.-ROK Security Cooperation teams on delivering Global Hawk to the ROK this week. A great day for ROKAF and the ironclad #USROKAlliance. @USForcesKorea pic.twitter.com/y5dfjCZPiO — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) April 19, 2020

SEOUL --- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris said in a tweet Sunday that the Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aircraft was delivered to South Korea this week, adding that it's a "great day" for the two countries' alliance.Harris unveiled a picture of a Global Hawk unit parked in a hangar in an unidentified location, with the national flags of the allies hanging on a wall behind. On the body of the aircraft was text reading "the Air Force of the Republic of Korea," in Korean.The ambassador did not give details in the tweet about how many units were delivered. (end of excerpt)-ends-