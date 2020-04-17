Norway Increases Defence Spending to Strengthen Its Capability and Readiness

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defence; issued April 17, 2020)

Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen (L) and Prime Minister Erna Solberg presented a new, long-term defense plan on April 17 that will increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2020, or about $1.6 billion higher than in 2020. (Forsvars photo)

Today the Norwegian government presented the new Long-Term Plan for the Norwegian Armed Forces. A continued increase in defence spending will strengthen the readiness and endurance of the Norwegian Armed Forces and reduce operational gaps.“A challenging strategic environment constantly reminds us that our freedom and security cannot be taken for granted. The Government continues to invest heavily in defence and security, to ensure that Norway remains a reliable, responsible and capable partner on the northern flank of the Alliance,” says Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr Frank Bakke-Jensen.The new Long-Term Plan details a budget increase in the coming eight years. In 2028 the defence expenditure will increase to a level of 16,5 billion NOK above the 2020 budget.“We will also continue the work of identifying cost effective solutions wherever possible, both when conducting daily operations and when acquiring new equipment,” says Mr Bakke-Jensen, Minister of Defence.The defence of Norway starts outside our territorial borders and Norwegian participation in NATO operations and readiness forces is an integral part of the overall defence effort.Norway plays an important role in NATO by operating in and monitoring the Arctic region, by providing situational awareness to the transatlantic security community. The strengthening of NATO’s maritime posture is an integral element of the ongoing adaptation of the Alliance and crucial to Norwegian and allied security.Allied presence, training and exercise in and close to Norway are of fundamental importance. The Norwegian Armed Forces will continue to train and operate with key allies such as the USA, the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, and other units. The government will also continue the development of Norwegian host nation facilities.Norway will continue to develop the army. Brigade North will be developed with four manoeuvre battalions and with tactical and logistical support. The manoeuvre battalions will be equipped with new main battle tanks, mobile air defence systems and long-range precision fire. Increased firepower, higher readiness and increased sustainability will ensure that the Norwegian Armed Forces remain relevant in the new security environment.In addition, the modernisation of the Home Guard will continue, including an increased capacity to forward stage weapons, ammunition and other supplies.Norway will strengthen the Navy with increased personnel volume. The frigates and submarines will undergo necessary upgrades. In addition, three new Coast Guard vessels will be introduced in the period 2021-2025. In order to preserve the maritime operational capability after 2030 the government will start the planning of replacement surface vessels. A decision concerning type and number of vessels will be made in the next planning period.“It is our ambition to acquire and implement future Navy capabilities in collaboration with close allies,” says the Norwegian Minister of Defence.The introduction of new aircraft systems will have priority for the Air Force during the years leading up to 2025. The implementation of the F-35 Lightning II continues. P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will replace the fleet of P-3 Orion.To improve air defence capability, the NASAMS II air defence system will be upgraded with modern sensors, as well as the introduction of complementary capacity with shorter range.“This will contribute to countering threats against bases, and protect allied reception areas,” says Mr Bakke-Jensen.In the long term, it will be assessed how long-range air defence systems can be introduced.The modernisation of the Home Guard will continue, including an increased capacity to forward stage weapons, ammunition and other supplies.The ability of the Special Forces to contribute to both national and international operations will improve with increased personnel volume and one additional operations task group. The Bell 412 transport helicopters will be replaced by a new capability that is better suited for the Special Forces.The highly skilled and dedicated military and civilian personnel of the defence sector is the backbone of the Norwegian force. The number of personnel will gradually be increased in order to strengthen the readiness and availability of the Armed Forces, and gradually generate enhanced combat power.The current focus of personnel reforms is on diversifying the personnel structure in order to strengthen the capability and the readiness of the Norwegian Armed Forces, and on the further restructuring of the training and educational system.Norway will also strengthen the system for innovation in the defence sector and adapt a comprehensive approach to technology exploitation.“The development of the Armed Forces is an ongoing and long-term undertaking. In 2016, the Government set out the course towards a more capable and sustainable defence force, better able to face the changing security environment. This new Long-Term Plan builds on that foundation. The Norwegian government continues to strengthen the capability and readiness of the defence of Norway,” says Mr Frank Bakke-Jensen, Norwegian Minister of Defence.-ends-