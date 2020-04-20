Italy to Order 15 AW169MA Multirole Helicopters for Army

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted April 20, 2020)

An artist’s rendering of the Leonardo AW169M light utility helicopter. The Italian Army’s future AW169MA Advanced Multirole variant, for which an initial order of 15 units was authorized last week, will likely be fitted with a skid landing gear. (Leonardo image)