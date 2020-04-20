Second Unsafe Intercept by Russia in U.S. Sixth Fleet

(Source: US Navy; issued April 20, 2020)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA --- For the second time in four days, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a U.S. Navy P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in U.S. Sixth Fleet, 19 April, 2020.



On April 19, 2020, a U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35 over a period of 100 minutes. The first intercept was deemed safe and professional. The second intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the SU-35 a conducting high-speed, high-powered maneuver that decreased aircraft separation to within 25 feet, directly in front of the P-8A, exposing the U.S. aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust.



In response, the P-8A, which was operating at a constant altitude and airspeed, descended to create separation and ensure safety of both aircraft.



The unnecessary actions of the Russian SU-35 pilot were inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules, seriously jeopardizing the safety of flight of both aircraft.



While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA). Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions.



This incident follows the April 15, 2020 interaction over the same waters, where a Russian SU-35 flew inverted within 25 ft. of the U.S. P-8A.



In both cases, the U.S. aircraft were operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.



Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plane Over Syria Coast

(Source: TASS; published April 20, 2020)

MOSCOW --- A Russian fighter jet was scrambled from the Hmeymim air base in Syria to shadow a US reconnaissance plane flying over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea towards Russia’s military facilities, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.



"On April 19, the Russian equipment controlling the airspace over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea detected an air target performing a flight towards Russia’s military facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic. A fighter jet from the air defense alert quick reaction force of the Hmeymim air base was scrambled to identify the target," the ministry said in a statement.



The plane belonged to the US Navy. The Russian fighter shadowed the US spy plane, the ministry said.



After the US plane changed its course, the Russian fighter returned to its air base, the ministry added.



"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed and perform all flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace over neutral waters," the statement says.



US Navy’s statement



The press office of the US Sixth Fleet earlier issued a statement claiming that a Russian Su-35 fighter conducted an unsafe intercept of a US P-8A Poseidon aircraft over the Mediterranean on Sunday. As the US Sixth Fleet stated, the Poseidon aircraft was intercepted by the Russian Su-35 fighter twice.



The first intercept "was deemed safe and professional," the statement said.



The second intercept by the Russian fighter was determined as "unsafe and unprofessional" as the Su-35 was conducting a high-speed maneuver and approached the US spy plane within a distance of about 25 feet (less than 8 meters), the US Sixth Fleet claimed.



The Pentagon already reported on April 15 that a Russian Su-35 plane had intercepted a US P-8A Poseidon plane over the Mediterranean. On that occasion, the US Navy also called this intercept "unsafe."



