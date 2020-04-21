Tactical Operation Center Shelter for GBAD Taken Over

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued April 21, 2020)

After successful acceptance of the Tactical Operation Center Shelter (TOC Shelter) at the manufacturer's site, Airbus Defence and Space in Immenstaad, Diehl took over the first serial TOC Shelter for an export customer of the IRIS-T SLM tactical air defence system on April 8.



The completely equipped 20-foot shelter, which includes, among other things, several Diehl fire control computers and the IBMS (Integrated Battle Management System) software from Airbus, was developed and constructed in accordance with the requirements of Diehl in only two and a half years.



The command center for mobile 24/7 use does not require more than three people to operate it and, as an integral system part of IRIS-T SLM, it interconnects sensors such as the medium-range radar from HENSOLDT with the Diehl launchers thanks to the plug-and-flight technology. If required, it also provides data exchange and communication with higher-level command posts.



The next steps include the necessary integration tests into the modular IRIS-T SLM overall system for medium-range, ground-based air defence whose delivery to the customer is still planned for this year.



