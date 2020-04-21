Piaggio Aerospace’s Call for Expressions of Interest: Deadline Extended

(Source: Piaggio Aerospace; issued April 21, 2020)

VILLANOVA D'ALBENGA, Italy --- The deadline for the submission of the expressions of interest to purchase the business complexes of Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation, the two companies under extraordinary administration operating under the Piaggio Aerospace brand, has been further extended to the 29th of May.



The ongoing international epidemiological emergency from COVID-19 and the consequent additional containment measures adopted by numerous governments have in fact convinced the Extraordinary Commissioner Vincenzo Nicastro to postpone the time limit for the submission of the necessary documentation by approximately one month, "so as to allow the widest possible participation in the sales procedure," Mr. Nicastro stated.



The final date - according to a paid notice published this morning in some financial newspapers - is therefore now set at "6 p.m. CEST on 29 May 2020".



In the meantime, Piaggio Aerospace's production activities in the premises of Villanova d'Albenga, in the province of Savona, and Genoa continue, in full compliance with safety measures to safeguard the health of the personnel.



Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation operate under the Piaggio Aerospace brand. The group - which also controls the subsidiary Piaggio America in the United States – is active in the Aviation and Engine sectors. In particular, the Aircraft business unit focuses on the design, construction and maintenance of civil and military aircraft, along with customer service activities. The Engine business unit revolves around the construction and maintenance of aero-engines.



The full text of the call for expressions of interest, the list of necessary documents and the notice of extended deadline are available at https://www.piaggioaeroas.it/comunicazioni





Piaggio Aerospace designs, develops, manufactures and maintains aircraft, aircraft engines and structural components. The company operates from its aerospace center of excellence in Villanova d’Albenga, Italy, while its Customer Service Department is based in Genoa. In December 2018, the company entered the Extraordinary Administration procedure with the appointment of Vincenzo Nicastro as Extraordinary Commissioner. The same applied later to its subsidiary Piaggio Aviation.



-ends-



