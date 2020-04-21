Guided Missile System for Submarines

(Source: German Ministry of Defense; issued April 21, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Graphic showing a submerged submarine firing at a surface ship, a helicopter and a land target with IDAS wire-guided missiles. (GE MoD image)

The guided missile system "Interactive Defense and Attack System for Submarines - IDAS" serves the self-defense of submarines against threats from the air. For example, these can be helicopters equipped with lightweight torpedo for submarine hunting.



In such a threat situation, submarines have so far not been able to actively defend themselves. The only option left is to hide under water and hope not to be discovered.



The aim of this purely national project is now the integration of a guided missile system to be launched from the submarine, which is intended to enable the crew to defend themselves against anti-submarine helicopters while submerged.



Underwater launch capability and flight control



The core capabilities of this new system are the underwater launch capability of the missile and its interactive control and control throughout the flight by the operator. There is also a data link between the guided missile (LFK) and the submarine during the flight via an optical fiber.



Functionalities



The attacking helicopter is identified by the sonar of the submarine. Then the target data is displayed on the location and control console.



In the next step, the LFK is hydraulically ejected from the torpedo tube. After its engine has fired at a safe distance from the submarine, the missile is already moving underwater in the direction of the target. At this point, a change of direction is already possible to attack the target from the side or from behind. With the help of a booster engine, the LFK pushes through the water surface and rises to its cruising altitude. The wings of the LFK are deployed for control purposes.



While searching for its target, the LFK flies at maximum speed in the direction of the previously assigned area. During the entire operation, the system graphically displays to the operator in the submarine, via the fiber optic cable, the environment perceived by the LFK's homing head and its target. If necessary, the operator can intervene at any time and change both the target or the trajectory by making manual corrections, and can also terminate the mission at any time.



The target is engaged at the end of the mission by triggering the warhead with a corresponding splinter effect.



Time schedule



The project started in 2018. Because it is a completely new system, a period of four years is planned for the development, or until the end of 2023. The introduction to the German Armed Forces and handover to the Navy are planned for 2024 after completion of the development and operational test.



Technical specifications

-- Measurements:

* length: 2,800mm

* diameter: 180mm

-- Weight: 140 kg

-- Speed: 240 m/s



-ends-



