Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700 Km

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 21, 2020)

Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps navy commander said Monday.



"There was a time when the farthest range of our naval missiles did not exceed 45 km and even that was achieved with assistance from American military advisors," Alireza Tangsiri was quoted as saying by Press TV.



"However, we have developed subsurface and surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 700 kilometers, which have been totally made by domestic military elites," said Tangsiri.



The Iranian commander urged for regional cooperation for establishment of security.



