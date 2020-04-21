The four frigates are expected to have their new cannon fitted by 2026. This new weapon is designated 127/64 LW-Vulcano. It is a medium gun system primarily intended for surface fire and as a naval gun. It can also be used for anti-aircraft defense.
@Defensie_DMO sluit overeenkomst met @Leonardo_live voor aanschaf vier 127mm kanons voor Luchtverdedigings- & Commandofregatten (LCF) @kon_marine. @thalesnederland integreert kanon in Combat Management Systeem (CMS) van het fregat. In 2025/2026 plaatsing kanons aan boord LCF’n. pic.twitter.com/WLCqQROYb8— Arie Jan de Waard (@ariejandewaard) April 20, 2020
The Vulcano system includes the following subsystems:
-- the 127mm gun
-- the fully automated ammunition delivery system. This means there is no need to lift heavy munitions, which makes the system ARBO-proof. (ARBO is the Dutch occupational safety and health legislation—Ed.)
The ammunition magazine consists of four barrels with 14 rounds each. The weapon can fire standard 127mm ammunition as well as modern guided ammunition.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The four Dutch frigates are currently equipped with the OTO-Melara 127/54mm guns. The new 127/64 LW (Lightweight) guns with which they will be equipped have a longer barrel and will be able to fire OTO-Melara Vulcano course-corrected rounds for precision naval fire support and long-range engagement of surface targets as well as a secondary air-defense capability.)
