Frigates Will Get New 127mm Gun

(Source: Dutch Defence Matériel Organisation; issued April 21, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Dutch Navy’s four Luchtverdedigings en Commando Fregatten (LCF) air defense and command frigates (LCFs) will receive new 127mm guns. The Defense Materiel Organization today announced the purchase from the Italian manufacturer Leonardo. Thales Nederland has been contracted by Leonardo as a supplier and will integrate the guns into the frigates’ Combat Management System (CMS).The four frigates are expected to have their new cannon fitted by 2026. This new weapon is designated 127/64 LW-Vulcano. It is a medium gun system primarily intended for surface fire and as a naval gun. It can also be used for anti-aircraft defense.The Vulcano system includes the following subsystems:-- the 127mm gun-- the fully automated ammunition delivery system. This means there is no need to lift heavy munitions, which makes the system ARBO-proof.The ammunition magazine consists of four barrels with 14 rounds each. The weapon can fire standard 127mm ammunition as well as modern guided ammunition.-ends-