EU Antitrust Regulators Resume Probe into Boeing, Embraer Deal (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 22, 2020)

BRUSSELS --- EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing’s bid to buy the jetmaking arm of Embraer, with a decision due by Aug. 7, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.The EU executive halted its probe on Feb. 24 while waiting for the companies to provide information it had requested. The so-called stop the clock ended on April 7, according to the filing. Sources said millions of documents have been provided in recent months.The EU competition enforcer in October last year expressed concerns about the $4.2 billion deal, saying it would remove Embraer as the third largest global competitor in the highly concentrated commercial aircraft industry, especially in single-aisle commercial planes. (end of excerpt)-ends-