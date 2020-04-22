Elbit Systems Updates its Cash Tender Offer for Ashot’s Shares

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued April 22, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today, further to its announcement of April 7, 2020, that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, IMI Systems Ltd. has updated the conditional full cash tender offer issued on April 7, 2020, to acquire all ordinary shares of the Israeli publicly-traded company, Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. (Ashot), held by the public, currently representing approximately 15.02% of Ashot’s outstanding share capital.



The Updated Tender Offer will remain open through April 27, 2020 and is for the price of NIS 12 (approximately $3.37) per share and for a total consideration of NIS 42,479,436 (approximately $11.959 million).



The price reflects a premium of approximately 86.77% above the closing price of Ashot’s shares on April 6, 2020 and approximately 17.88% above the closing price of Ashot’s shares on April 21, 2020.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world.



