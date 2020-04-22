PCO S.A. and RAFAEL Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Co-Production of TOPLITE Electro-Optical Systems in Poland

Shown here fitted above the cabin of a Polish Gluszec armed helicopter, Rafael’s Toplite electro-optical sensor ball will be built in Poland by PCO S.A. as part of the upgrade package for Poland’s Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters. (Rafael photo)

TEL AVIV --- PCO S.A. of Poland and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems of Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-production of TOPLITE electro-optical systems (EOS) in Poland.



The main purpose of this cooperation is the modernization of Polish Mi-24 helicopters.



The two companies have been cooperating since 2007 for supply of optoelectronic heads for Poland's Głuszec helicopters.



Under the MOU, PCO S.A. will be the only supplier of TOPLITE systems for recipients from Poland. Under this agreement, PCO S.A. will become part of the supplier chain under other RAFAEL programs.



The Toplite EOS family is an advanced multi-sensor, multi-purpose, highly stabilized EO/ISR solution for homeland security and defense applications. It is used for a variety of applications on different platforms for intelligence/data collection, surveillance, reconnaissance and weapon direction.



TOPLITE is mature, proven and fielded in more than 20 countries in all branches of the armed forces. It incorporates up to seven sensors for detection, tracking, identification, and targeting. Toplite EOS enables automatic or manual monitoring and investigation using its advanced control unit, Situational Awareness (SAW) and Image processing package.



Toplite EOS is derived from the Litening targeting and navigation pod, of which RAFAEL has sold and supplied over 1600 units. It therefore enjoys all the latest developments made for the world's leading targeting system. Toplite EOS features an extensive growth potential, enabling its utilization for many years in a changing operational environment. This growth potential will be realized in advanced sensor integration and unique image enhancement techniques.



Toplite is an integral part of Rafael's air defence systems and naval systems, and is fully integrated with SPIKE missile family on Helicopters and other platforms.





RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli defense establishment, as well as for customers around the world. RAFAEL is one of Israel's three largest defense companies, and employs 8,000 people and numerous subcontractors and service suppliers.



PCO S.A. belongs to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., consolidating the Polish defense industry. Most products are the result of its own research and development activities. The activities of PCO S.A. include the production and sale of optoelectronic products, observation and sight devices using laser, thermal and night vision techniques, intended for the army and other uniformed services. In addition, the company conducts research and development work.



