Russia to Sell Latest Bumerang Combat Vehicles Worth $1 Bln to Foreign Customers

(Source: TASS; published April 23, 2020)

The Russian Bumerang 8x8 infantry combat vehicle produced by VPK will be offered on the export market with a wide range of weapon configurations, ranging from a simple machine-gun to turrets armed with medium-caliber guns and anti-tank missiles. (Twitter photo)

MOSCOW --- Russia has started to promote the export of armored vehicles based on the latest Bumerang combat platform, with their sales estimated at about $1 billion, the press office of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport reported on Thursday.



"Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) has started to promote the latest Bumerang standardized combat platform developed and produced by the Military Industrial Company on foreign markets," the press office said in a statement.



As Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said, countries of Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the CIS have already displayed their interest in the Bumerang combat vehicle.



"We estimate the export of this platform at about $1 billion in the foreseeable future," the press office quoted the Rosoboronexport chief as saying.



The Bumerang combat platform has been developed on order from Russia’s Defense Ministry. As its unique advantage, the platform can be used as the basis to build the widest range of vehicles with various weapons and equipment, Rosoboronexport stressed.



"The Boomerang 8x8 amphibious combat vehicle provides the capability to handle a wide range of combat missions and even peacetime tasks: when repelling aggression of a potential adversary, defending the state’s borders and fighting terrorist groups, as well as assisting the population in case of natural disasters and calamities," the statement says.



The Bumerang combat platform features a new layout scheme: the driving compartment is located at the front left, with the engine compartment at the front right, the fighting compartment in the middle, and the troop compartment at the rear of the vehicle. The Bumerang can accommodate up to 11 personnel. The troops enter and leave the vehicle via roof hatches and the rear door or ramp, Rosoboronexport said.



-ends-



