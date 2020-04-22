Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 22, 2020)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, was awarded an $88,000,000 modification on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable contract (H92241-19-D-0009) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System.



This modification raises the contract ceiling to $110,000,000.



Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1.



USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



