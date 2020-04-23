Boeing Is Sued for $336 Million Over Canceled 737 MAX Order (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 23, 2020)

By Jonathan Stempel

Boeing Co was sued for $336 million on Wednesday by a Kuwaiti leasing company that accused it of wrongly refusing to return advance payments on a now-canceled order for 40 of its troubled 737 MAX planes.In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co accused Boeing of breach of contract for keeping the payments despite being unable to deliver the planes or provide a revised delivery schedule.ALAFCO said it canceled its order on March 6 after Boeing failed to deliver nine aircraft on time. It said Boeing has resisted its claim that the problems amounted to a “non-excusable delay” that would justify repayment. (end of excerpt)-ends-