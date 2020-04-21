U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Navy Team Up in South China Sea
(Source: US Navy; issued April 22, 2020)
The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Parramatta (L) is underway with the US Navy amphibious ship USS America, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and the Arleigh-Burke-class sail in the South china sea. (US Navy photo)
SOUTH CHINA SEA --- The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy came together for operations in the South China Sea starting April 13.
HMAS Parramatta (FFG 154) began sailing with Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) then rendezvoused with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) April 18. Their combined operations started with force integration training and maneuvering exercises between Parramatta and Bunker Hill.
“It is great to be operating with the Australians again,” said Capt. Kurt Sellerberg, commanding officer of the USS Bunker Hill. “Every time I have deployed to this region, and to the Middle East, I have had the good fortune to operate with the Royal Australian Navy.”
Operations with USS America started with a precision maneuvers that included Barry in the South China Sea.
“We look forward to every opportunity we get to work with our stalwart Australian allies at sea,” said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of the America Expeditionary Strike Group. “To bring this much combat capability together here in the South China Sea truly signals to our allies and partners in the region that we are deeply committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Operations with Parramatta have included integrated live fire exercises, coordinated helicopter operations, small boat force protection drills, command and control integration, and maneuvering interoperability.
“San Diego [HM-60] ‘Romeo’ pilots have a long flying history with Australian pilots,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacob “Shaky” Norgaard, “it’s a great opportunity to strengthen our relationship and practice joint tactics, techniques and procedures.”
The events gave both navies the opportunity to integrate all warfare areas, and further strengthen the bond between both countries.
"I was super pumped to participate in cross-deck operations with the Royal Australian Navy,” said Lt. Rachael “Janet” Davis. “We are stronger together, and this type of integration promotes our commitment to maritime security as well as increases our presence here.”
The U.S. and Australia share a long history of integrated military exercises. Over 3,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines had the opportunity to observe or participate in the combined exercise.
“They have the same interest in ensuring freedom of navigation and observance of internationally accepted norms and customs pertaining to the law of the sea,” Sellerberg said. “The Aussies are true professionals in every sense of the word, and our current combined deployment exemplifies a shared commitment to our historically strong and enduring relationship.”
U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict
(ends)
USS America, 31st MEU with F-35B Fighter Aircraft Operate in South China Sea
(Source: US Pacific Fleet; issued April 21, 2020)
SOUTH CHINA SEA --- The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), including the F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft detachment, began conducting flight operations in the South China Sea, April 16, aboard forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).
Over the course of daily flight operations, F-35Bs typically complete qualifications and mission rehearsals, with control support from Sailors and Marines aboard the America. The Navy-Marine Corps team ensures the Air Combat Element is primarily focused on Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in support of ground and combat landing force missions, and defense of the amphibious task force, according to Col. Robert Brodie, commanding officer of the 31st MEU.
“Our F-35B’s multi-role fighter capability is a crucial component of the 31st MEU’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power in support of our Marine Air-Ground Task Force and naval integration throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Brodie. “While at sea, the Navy-Marine Corps team trains and develops a lethal force capable of accomplishing a full scope of military operations.”
With short takeoff and vertical landing capability, the F-35B fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft deploys rapidly from amphibious shipping to support area denial, long range reconnaissance and fire support, according to Capt. Luke Frost, commanding officer of the America.
“Marine Corps aviation is second to none, and America is proud to integrate with the ‘Dragons’ of VMM-265,” said Frost. “In the 31st MEU and the America Expeditionary Strike Group, you’ve got our Navy’s newest and most capable amphibious assault carrier forward deployed and partnered with the most lethal and effective air combat element the Marine Corps has ever fielded. Together, the Navy-Marine Corps team remains ready to operate freely, as international law permits.”
“This credible capability in the South China Sea demonstrates our enduring seven-decade commitment to the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific,” said Frost.
Expeditionary Strike Group 7 and the 31st MEU forward-deployed in Okinawa, Japan, continuously operate together to accomplish a wide variety of training missions and real-world operations throughout the region, according to Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of ESG-7.
"The USS America-31st MEU, in the truest sense, embodies what our Chief of Naval Operations describes as integrated American naval power," said Kacher. “Whether launching strikes with the F-35Bs or landing a raid force using the MV-22B Ospreys, they are all launched from the most advanced amphibious aircraft carrier in the world and no one else can field that kind of versatile combat power. Together we are a truly exceptional fighting force."
America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
-ends-