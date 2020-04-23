On 23 April 2020, the Ministry of Defense completed a report on whether the former commander of the Defense Forces, General Jarmo Lindberg, violated the quarantine agreement entered into with the Ministry in connection with the start of his consulting business.
The preparation of the report began after the Ministry of Defense became aware on 19 April 2020 that Lindberg had established the consulting company Suomen kenraalikonsultointi Oy in January 2020.
Lindberg and the Ministry of Defense entered into a quarantine agreement following Lindberg's [retirement and] transfer to the reserve in July 2019. The agreement was valid until the end of January 2020, from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020. The purpose of the covenants is to maintain public confidence in the impartial, lawful and good administration of the authority.
According to the report, Lindberg filed an application to establish his company in the Trade Register on January 9, 2020. The National Board of Patents and Registration registered the company in the Trade Register on 16 January 2020.
The limitation period contained in the quarantine agreement requires the official who signed the agreement to give written notice of the commencement of a new job or business to the other party to the quarantine agreement, in this case the Ministry of Defense. Lindberg did not submit such a notification to the Ministry during January.
Accordingly, Lindberg has infringed the contractual terms of the quarantine agreement.
The Ministry of Defense considers the breach of contract to be serious, and condemns Lindberg's failure to notify.
However, Lindberg has set up his company at the end of his lien agreement, so any lien would have been very short, up to three weeks. Nor was the actual business started during the qualifying period.
For these reasons, the Ministry of Defense does not consider it necessary to demand a contractual penalty from Lindberg under the quarantine agreement.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Gen. Lindberg did not respond to an April 23 request for comment.)
