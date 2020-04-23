Investigation: Jarmo Lindberg, the Former Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, Violated the Terms of the Quarantine Agreement

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued April 23, 2020)

On 23 April 2020, the Ministry of Defense completed a report on whether the former commander of the Defense Forces, General Jarmo Lindberg, violated the quarantine agreement entered into with the Ministry in connection with the start of his consulting business.



The preparation of the report began after the Ministry of Defense became aware on 19 April 2020 that Lindberg had established the consulting company Suomen kenraalikonsultointi Oy in January 2020.



Lindberg and the Ministry of Defense entered into a quarantine agreement following Lindberg's [retirement and] transfer to the reserve in July 2019. The agreement was valid until the end of January 2020, from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020. The purpose of the covenants is to maintain public confidence in the impartial, lawful and good administration of the authority.



According to the report, Lindberg filed an application to establish his company in the Trade Register on January 9, 2020. The National Board of Patents and Registration registered the company in the Trade Register on 16 January 2020.



The limitation period contained in the quarantine agreement requires the official who signed the agreement to give written notice of the commencement of a new job or business to the other party to the quarantine agreement, in this case the Ministry of Defense. Lindberg did not submit such a notification to the Ministry during January.



Accordingly, Lindberg has infringed the contractual terms of the quarantine agreement.



The Ministry of Defense considers the breach of contract to be serious, and condemns Lindberg's failure to notify.



However, Lindberg has set up his company at the end of his lien agreement, so any lien would have been very short, up to three weeks. Nor was the actual business started during the qualifying period.



For these reasons, the Ministry of Defense does not consider it necessary to demand a contractual penalty from Lindberg under the quarantine agreement.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Gen. Lindberg did not respond to an April 23 request for comment.)





(ends)









Defence Ministry Says Ex-General Broke Rules in Lobbying for Lockheed Martin

(Source: Finnish Broadcasting News, YLE; issued April 23, 2020)

The Defence Ministry says an ex-general broke its conflict of interest rules in taking on a lobbyist role at US aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, but is not asking him to pay fines due under his contract.



The ministry says in a report published on Thursday that it agreed a cooling-off period during which former Chief of Defence Jarmo Lindberg would not take on any consultancy work. It says Lindberg broke that to join the company as it lobbies for a 10 billion euro contract to provide Finland with fighter jets.



Lindberg retired in July 2019 and should, according to the agreement, have refrained from any activity until January 2020.



Lindberg registered his own company during January, but did not register that with the ministry as he should have under the terms of his contract.



The ministry says the breach is a serious matter, and Lindberg’s failure to register his interests worthy of a reprimand even though it notes he founded the company towards the end of the exclusion period.



The ministry said the oversight was serious, but recognises that Lindberg did not actually start his commercial activities during his exclusion period.



Therefore, the ministry is not asking Lindberg to pay the fines mandated in his agreement.



The story came to light last week when Finnish news agency STT reported that Lindberg was representing Lockheed Martin as it lobbied for the contract to supply new fighter jets.



Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen announced the next day that any contact with consultants over the deal would end.



-ends-



