United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II Case

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 23, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II to provide funds for blanket order requisitions to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an estimated cost of $150 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates has requested a Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II to provide funds for blanket order requisitions under a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Agreement (CLSSA) for common spares/repair parts to support the United Arab Emirates' fleet of AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook aircraft, additional support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $150 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important partner in the region. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.



The proposed sale will allow the UAE Joint Aviation Command to continue to purchase needed spare/repair parts to maintain UAE's fleet of AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters as part of the Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Agreement (CLSSA) program. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these defense articles and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There are no principal contractors involved with this potential sale. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of any U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the UAE.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



