$6.4 Billion Contingency Support Contract Increases Field Assistance

(Source: Air Force Materiel Command; issued April 23, 2020)

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. --– The Air Force recently awarded an eight-year, $6.4 billion contingency support contract to eight firms.



The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program, or AFCAP, is a rapid response contingency contract tool managed and serviced through the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center enterprise. This is the fifth consecutive contingency contract for AFCAP.



If needed, AFCAP is standing by to support COVID-19 response for the Air Force or any Federal Government entity supporting National Command authority objectives, said Wayland Patterson, AFCAP Branch Chief.



“We are ready and prepared for whatever could be needed for COVID-19; it could be ‘DoD support for civil authority’,” said Patterson.



Following a major decrease of active duty forces in 1997, the Air Force developed AFCAP to augment the support necessary during emergency operations by filling gaps instead of draining resources.



“AFCAP was developed as a force-multiplier for the Air Force,” said Joe McNamara, AFCAP program manager. “It allows the Air Force to use fewer military resources, but retain full civil engineer and services capabilities by contracting to fill shortfalls to meet the mission.”



With the AFCAP IV expiring later this year on September 30, the team working this major acquisition was already supporting the recovery efforts at Tyndall following Hurricane Michael, the flood at Offutt AFB, Nebraska, which then led to the earthquake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, the fight against the resurgence of Ebola in Western Africa and supporting efforts at 24 sites around the world.



The eight firms awarded the contract are as follows:



--DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas

--Environmental Chemical Corporation International Inc., Virginia Beach, Va.

--Fluor-AMEC II, Inc., Greenville, S.C.

--Kellogg Brown and Root Services, Inc., Houston, Texas

--PAE-Perini LLC, Arlington, Va.

--Readiness Management Support LC, Panama City, Fla.

--URS Federal Services International, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio

--Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo.



“Time is of the essence in the wake of an emergency or natural disaster,” said Joe Willard, 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron AFCAP procuring contracting officer. “It’s our job to be a one-stop-shop for rapid solutions and help restore readiness as quickly as possible.”



Over the span of two decades, AFCAP has provided $4.6 billon-worth of contracts to assist warfighters in the field.



