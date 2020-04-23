Rosoboronexport Launches Boomerang Combat Platform in the Global Market

Rosoboronexport JSC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has begun promoting the newest Boomerang universal combat platform developed and manufactured by the Military Industrial Company (VPK) in foreign markets.



“The launch of the marketing campaign for the Boomerang’s export version is good news for Rosoboronexport and our partners. The combat platform was developed in accordance with design specification requirements from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which already speaks of its highest fighting and operational capabilities that meet current and future war-fighting requirements.



The uniqueness of the platform lies in the opportunity to build the widest range of vehicles on its base with various weapons and equipment. African, Middle East, Southeast Asian and CIS countries have already shown interest in Boomerang. We estimate exports of this platform in the foreseeable future at about $1 billion,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



The Boomerang 8x8 amphibious combat vehicle provides capability to handle a wide range of combat missions and even peacetime tasks: when repelling aggression of a potential adversary, defending the state’s borders and fighting terrorist groups, as well as assisting the population in case of natural disasters and calamities.



In developing the vehicle, today’s world market needs were taken into account and a new layout scheme was adopted: the driving compartment is located at the front left, with the engine compartment at the front right, the fighting compartment in the middle, and the troop compartment at the rear of the vehicle. The Boomerang can accommodate up to 11 troops. The troops enter and leave the vehicle via roof hatches and rear door or ramp.



Depending on the functional purpose and the tasks at hand, weapon stations can be mounted on the platform. These can be remote controlled and manned weapon stations with machine gun, cannon or combined armament: a 30 mm automatic cannon and a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun, a 30 mm automatic grenade launcher, two launchers with two ATGMs on each, as well as a 12.7 mm Kord machine gun (APC version).



To control weapons and conduct aimed fire, a modern digital fire control system includes a two-plane weapon stabilizer, a multi-channel electro-optical sighting system with a built-in laser rangefinder, and automated gunner’s and commander’s workstations with a multi-function display and an integrated ballistic computer.



Depending on the armament installed, the combat vehicle, based on the chassis of a universal wheeled combat platform, can effectively engage various enemy targets (manpower, gun emplacements, armored and soft-skinned targets, including low-speed air targets) from a halt, on the move and afloat in any weather, day or night.



High mobility and a smooth ride of the vehicle are achieved through the use of eight-wheel-drive, independent suspension and a fuel-efficient 750 hp diesel engine. The vehicle can easily negotiate various obstacles, attain a speed of over 100 km/h on the highway and has a cruising range of at least 800 km. To increase its cross-country ability, the armored vehicle is fitted with a pull winch rated at 10 tons.



The Russian vehicle is most favorably distinguished from its foreign counterparts by its amphibious properties, which make it possible to negotiate water obstacles even in Sea State 3. Moreover, it develops a speed of at least 10 km/h on water, having endurance on water of up to 12 hours.



Protection of this unique Russian universal wheeled combat platform can be built using a multi-level principle: armor, ERA and active protection system, a smoke-screen laying system and other systems. Armor and a special shape of the hull provide protection of personnel against the effects of small arms, mine-explosive devices and shell splinters. Spall liners are mounted on the inner surfaces of the hull.



In case of damage, the armored vehicle is able to leave a dangerous place on its own with its two wheels completely torn off or continue moving with its tires punctured by bullets.



The vehicle’s survival on the battlefield is enhanced by disruptive camouflage painting, an aerosol or smoke screen system, fire protection systems, and an NBC protection system. Special systems and technical solutions ensure the survival of combat crew when the vehicle strikes a mine. In addition, the vehicle can be equipped with jammers protecting the crew from radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs). According to experts, the Boomerang is comparable to foreign combat armored vehicles in its combat capabilities and tasks at hand and even exceeds them: in cross-country ability - through a more powerful engine, in protection - thanks to an active armor system, in fire power - due to the use of combined armament with ATGM systems.



