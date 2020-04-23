Northrop Grumman’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Continues to Protect the US Navy

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued April 23, 2020)

LOS ANGELES --- The U.S. Navy awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation $165 million for Lot 9 full rate production (FRP) of the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) in March. Assets will include all-up round missiles and captive air training missiles for the U.S. Navy and foreign military sales.



“AARGM provides the U.S. Navy and allies unmatched protection to detect and defeat surface-to-air-threats regardless of threat tactics and capabilities,” said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman.



Northrop Grumman’s AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system, upgrading legacy AGM-88 HARM systems with advanced capability to perform suppression and destruction of enemy air defense missions. AARGM is the most advanced system for pilots against today’s modern surface-to-air threats. It is able to rapidly engage land- and sea-based air-defense threats, as well as striking, time-sensitive targets.



AARGM is a U.S. Navy and Italian Air Force international cooperative major defense acquisition program with the U.S. Navy as the executive agent. AARGM is currently deployed and supporting operational requirements for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. The missile is integrated into the weapons systems on the FA-18C/D Hornet, FA-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler aircraft and the Tornado Electronic Combat and Reconnaissance (ECR) aircraft utilized by the Italian Air Force.





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.



-ends-



