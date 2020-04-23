Protector Starts With ‘PR’: The Coming Battle Over Military Drone Use in the UK

(Source: Drones Wars UK; issued April 23, 2020)

By Tim Street

The use of armed drones by the UK and in particular, the US, grew rapidly in the early 2000s as the ability to carry out remote strikes and targeted killings, with no risk to one’s own forces, was increasingly valued. However, because the public perception of drones has always generally been negative, military, industry and government officials know that they need to shape and improve how the public perceive the use of these systems. This effort is now being ratcheted up for two key and related reasons: i) to continue to be able to use armed drones for military operations overseas ii) to fly military drones in domestic airspace.Firstly, military officials and political leaders know that drones have a serious image problem which may place limits on their operational deployment and use. Under President Obama the US’s use of armed drones, including the Predator and Reaper models, grew massively, partly to manage and reduce public opposition to the deployment of US troops overseas following the occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq.Admiral Dennis Blair, Obama’s former director of national intelligence, explained the US use of drones for targeted killing as “the politically advantageous thing to do – low cost, no U.S. casualties, gives the appearance of toughness.” Blair went on to comment that the policy “plays well domestically, and it is unpopular only in other countries. Any damage it does to the national interest only shows up over the long term.”In 2013 then UK defence secretary Phillip Hammond joined in the chorus of approval of the growing use of drones, arguing that we should “ignore the drone myths” because these weapons are not “indiscriminate killers” but rather “assets that keep civilians and troops safe”. Yet just two years later, Hammond’s fellow Conservative MP, David Davis, took quite a different view. Davis stated, regarding the UK’s involvement in the US drone programme and the policy of targeted killing, that “what we are talking about here is murder. It may be that you are murdering terrorists and the people are villains, but it is still murder. We don’t countenance murdering criminals in Britain. Why should we countenance murdering them in Yemen or anywhere else?”Such high-level, public disagreements concerning the costs and benefits of armed drones, in addition to the widespread global opposition to US drone strikes, shows that the image problem these weapons have isn’t going away anytime soon. Yet, judging by President Trump’s decision earlier this year to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani – using a Reaper drone – neither is Washington’s aggressive use of these weapons.Secondly, the UK and US are developing military drones that can be certified to fly in domestic airspace in the next few years. As our recent briefing on the UK’s next generation Protector armed drone explains, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) would like to be able to fly this new drone in UK airspace so it can be deployed “across the full spectrum of operations”, including: domestic security purposes, such as surveillance; training personnel; and being available to civil authorities for contingencies and emergencies.In email exchanges involving the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which we obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, decision-makers acknowledge that “public acceptance” will be an “important factor” in “normalising” the domestic use of Protector. The question here is, to what extent can or will the CAA, as the body responsible for ensuring “the aviation industry meets the highest safety standards”, seek to defend public concerns and interests on this issue?Perhaps the most immediate area of concern relating to Protector is that of safety, simply because large military drones frequently crash. Data collated by Drone Wars reveals that over 250 large military drones within the same NATO classification as Protector have crashed in the past decade—twice a month on average. This fact alone raises serious questions about whether Protector drones should be flown in UK airspace. (end of excerpt)-ends-