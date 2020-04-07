Azerbaijan Air Force Representatives Visit Russian Enterprises Manufacturing Combat Aircraft

(Source: Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence; issued April 7, 2020)

An Azerbaijani Air Force delegation poses in front of mounted Su-27 aircraft at a Russian factory after having visited the production plants for both these fighters and the MiG-35. (Azeri MoD photo)

As part of military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, a group of specialists of the Air Force of Azerbaijan visited the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia.



The Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military plants manufacturing Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft. During meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the "Rosoboronexport" Company and the leadership of military plants, our country expressed its interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made combat aircraft.



The Azerbaijani delegation was presented with briefings on the characteristics, combat capabilities, armament of combat aircraft, as well as the production, operation, and maintenance of air assets.



The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to deliver combat aircraft to our country in a quantity that meets the needs of the Azerbaijan Air Force.



Azerbaijani military pilots have performed practical flights on MiG-35 aircraft at Russian military airbases.



