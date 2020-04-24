NSPA Signs 5-Year Contract for the Provision of Uniforms and Accessories for the Dismounted Soldier Equipment User Group (DSEUG)

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued April 24, 2020)

LUXEMBOURG --- The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announced today the signature of a 5-years contract with Level Peaks Associates for the procurement of combat uniforms and accessories. A signing ceremony was virtually celebrated between the involved parties.



With this contract, NSPA will provide equipment to the Dismounted Soldier Equipment User Group (DSEUG), covering recurring requirements from the participating nations. The DSEUG is currently formed by 24 NATO nations with the United Kingdom, Royal Marines, as lead nation.



The UK’s Royal Marine Command Forces has expressed interest in the equipment. The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Norway, Poland and Slovakia have also shown interest in the contract.



“Thanks to the trust of a growing number of Allied armed forces, NSPA has built a real expertise in capturing the expectations of their end users. With their cooperation, NSPA has translated this requirement into statement of work for the market and has conducted demanding technical evaluations. These human and technical resources have been brought to bear with this important combat uniforms project”, said Mr Patrick Fesquet, NSPA Director of Procurement.



Peter Dohmen, NSPA General Manager, confirmed: “The signature of this contract, while most of our workforce is teleworking, is a statement to their dedication. This also confirms the close cooperation the Agency has established with industry and how this translates in the service to NATO and our customers.”



NSPA provides support in the field of Dismounted Soldier Equipment (DSE) to NATO and Partner Nations, NATO Response Force (NRF) and North Atlantic Council (NAC)-approved operations.



The Agency acts in the market to link industry capabilities and national requirements to find the most cost-effective and efficient solutions, whether for national or collective defence.



-ends-



