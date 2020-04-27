LAND 400 Phase 3 Roadshow Moves Online

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 27, 2020)

Hundreds of Australian companies will still get the chance to pitch their capabilities to Defence and LAND 400 Phase 3 tenderers, as the Australian Industry Capability Roadshow moves online in response to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.



Companies in Darwin, Perth, Launceston, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Canberra will take part in the virtual Roadshow from today.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the virtual roadshow will help local companies to join the Morrison Government’s multi-billion investment to replace the Army’s fleet of infantry fighting vehicles.



Shortlisted tenderers Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Hanwha Defense Australia have already met with more than 200 businesses across Victoria and Queensland.



“It is important that we continue the momentum of the Roadshow, especially in the COVID-19 environment,” Minister Price said.



“The virtual Roadshow will provide companies with a similar experience using digital methods to what was provided face to face. It is critical we continue to move forward with major acquisition projects like LAND 400 Phase 3, as these projects will help to fuel our post-COVID economic recovery.”



Local companies will have the opportunity to meet both Hanwha and Rheinmetall in a virtual meeting room. Each company will deliver a pitch on their capabilities, followed by questions from the shortlisted tenderers.



