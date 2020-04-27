Lockheed Martin’s New Contract with DARPA Can Disrupt the Future of Space

(source: Lockheed Martin; issued April 27, 2020)

SUNNYVALE, Calif –-– DARPA has awarded Lockheed Martin a $5.8 million contract for the first phase of satellite integration on the Blackjack program.



Lockheed Martin will define and manage interfaces between Blackjack’s bus, payload and Pit Boss - its autonomous, space-based command and data processor. Additional scope includes testbed validation of internal and external vehicle interfaces. Program work will primarily be performed in Sunnyvale, California.



“Lockheed Martin has built and integrated a variety of payload types and sizes for every type of mission and we bring all of that experience to the Blackjack program,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of Missile Defense Programs at Lockheed Martin. “This is an exciting new approach to plug-n-play design for LEO and we are up for the challenge.”



DARPA’s Blackjack program aims to develop and demonstrate the critical elements for a global high-speed network in low earth orbit (LEO) that provides the Department of Defense with highly connected, autonomous, resilient, and persistent coverage employing multiple payload types and missions. Future phases of Blackjack are expected to include build, test, and launch of a demonstration constellation in 2021-2022.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-



