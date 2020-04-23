Long-Range Aviation Crews Relocated Tu-160 Aircraft to the Deployment Point

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 23, 2020)

Pilots of long-range aviation performed the relocation of two Tu-160 aircraft "Ivan Yarygin" and "Vasily Reshetnikov" from the Kazan aviation plant named after S. P. Gorbunov to the airfield of deployment in the Saratov region.According to the report of the crews, the flight went normally, without comments.In the near future, the aircrafts will be used for their intended purpose.At the aviation plant, aircrafts were upgraded with inertial navigation and engine control systems, as well as weapons devices using digital technologies.The upgrade will improve the tactical and technical characteristics of aviation complexes, which will increase the effectiveness of combat use of aviation weapons.-ends-