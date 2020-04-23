According to the report of the crews, the flight went normally, without comments.
Казанский авиационный завод им. С.П.Горбунова передал Минобороны России два стратегических ракетоносца Ту-160 «Иван Ярыгин» и «Василий Решетников» https://t.co/8Ut2pfiruB pic.twitter.com/PGaKOUVQrm— United Aircraft Corp (@UAC_Russia) April 23, 2020
In the near future, the aircrafts will be used for their intended purpose.
At the aviation plant, aircrafts were upgraded with inertial navigation and engine control systems, as well as weapons devices using digital technologies.
The upgrade will improve the tactical and technical characteristics of aviation complexes, which will increase the effectiveness of combat use of aviation weapons.
