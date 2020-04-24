Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Delbert D. Black

(Source: US Navy; issued April 24, 2020)

PASCAGOULA, Miss --- The Navy accepted delivery of the guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls shipbuilding division, Apr. 24.



Accepting delivery of DDG 119 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship successfully conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its material and operational readiness.



The 68th Arleigh Burke class destroyer honors Delbert D. Black, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, and will be the first naval ship to bear his name. Black is known for guiding the Navy through the Vietnam conflict and ensuring enlisted leadership was properly represented Navy-wide by initiating the Master Chief program.



"The DDG 51 shipbuilding program and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast are proud to accept delivery of Delbert D. Black on behalf of the Navy, an look forward to her commissioning later this year," said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "Ingalls has delivered another highly capable platform that will sail from our shores and help protect the nation for decades to come."



The DDG 51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers with increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense threats.



In addition to Delbert D. Black, HII's Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on the future destroyers Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), as well as the Flight III ships, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.



(ends)





Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Guided Missile Destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.; issued April 24, 2020)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to the U.S. Navy today.



Documents signed today mark the official transfer of custody of the ship from HII to the Navy. Delbert D. Black is scheduled to sail away from the shipyard in August 2020.



“We are proud to deliver our 32nd state-of-the-art destroyer to the Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Our workforce plays a critical role in protecting those who serve our nation. We continue to fulfill our mission as shipbuilders by building highly capable warships that meet and exceed the needs of our military partners.”



DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a gunner’s mate and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



The shipyard currently has four more DDGs under construction including Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).



Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



-ends-



