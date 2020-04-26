China's Launch of Second Type 075 Amphibious Assault Ship Has Profound Significance

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 26, 2020)

China's second Type 075 amphibious assault ship was launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai on April 22, which took only eight months from its first appearance to official launching, fully demonstrating the strength of Chinese military shipbuilding industry.



After the second amphibious assault ship was launched and began the outfitting, the PLA Navy will officially embrace the layout of “double aircraft carriers flanked by double assault ships”.



Strictly speaking, the launch of the Type 075 amphibious assault ship is no less significant than the commissioning of the aircraft carrier Liaoning several years ago. Although carrier Liaoning underwent massive retrofitting, part of the basics was preserved, whereas the amphibious assault ship with the complete flight deck was a new type for the Chinese military shipbuilding industry without any prior experience to draw on.



With more comprehensive functions, the Type 075 could play a bigger role than the aircraft carrier in some specific fields. It could be the absolute center of landing operations based on its unparalleled vertical-siege-and-combat capability endowed by its huge hangar space and straight-through flight deck. Moreover, the Type 075 vessel has a dock onboard that readies the ship for beyond visual range (BVR) landing operations, while it can also serve as the mother ship for the anti-submarine helicopters it carries.



Before the Type 075 came along, there was only the Type 071 amphibious transport dock ships and a number of tank landing ships, resulting in the Chinese military’s poor naval capability of vertical air projection and large-scale troops projection within a short period, which was far from enough to meet the needs of modern era. The Type 075 amphibious assault ship is the most important piece of equipment to reinforce the helicopter-based vertical landing ability that is of great significance for improving the PLA’s projection capability.



In sum, the Type 075 amphibious assault ship could play a critical role in carrying out landing operations. And as a combat ship with powerful projection capability, the Type 075 is also an important tool for China to take international responsibilities and maintain regional and world peace.



-ends-



