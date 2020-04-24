Indigenous Defense Industries in the Gulf

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued April 24, 2020)

Although the Gulf states have made some attempts at developing their own defense industries [since] as early as the 1960s, these efforts did not begin in earnest until early in the twenty-first century. At that point, the governments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE allocated resources and drew up some plans in order to wean themselves of their near-total reliance (as late as 2006, still 99%) on foreign weapons and military supplies. 1Needless to say, a homegrown defense industry would create jobs for locals, contribute to economic diversification, produce exportable goods, and enhance the high-tech sector in their economies.To date, only two Gulf states, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been serious about developing their defense industries. Looking at their plans and efforts comparatively also suggests why, in a broader sense, the UAE has been far more successful in transforming its defense sector than its much larger neighbor.In both countries, the rulers appointed important, capable, and trusted people to head the defense industry conglomerates indicating their determination to see the project succeed. The potentially lucrative nature of building up an indigenous defense manufacturing capacity attracted a number of royal family members, elite tribal leaders, and high-ranking military officers to the industry in both countries.-ends-