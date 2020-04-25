Denel Employees Return Safely from Spain

(Source: Denel; issued April 25, 2020)

Denel is pleased to announce the safe return of four of its employees who have been working on a project based in Seville, Spain. The four landed this morning on board the SA Airways aircraft, SA2261, as part of a group of South Africans repatriated from Europe yesterday.



They were contracted by Denel Aeronautics at the Airbus assembly plant in Seville, Spain, when the outbreak of the pandemic occurred.



Denel Aeronautics had a contract with Airbus to deliver critical parts of the A400M airlifter. The parts are manufactured at the Denel Aeronautics campus in Kempton Park and then shipped to Seville for final assembly.



Spain is one of the countries in Europe that has been hardest hit by the virus and the four could not immediately return because of the stringent travel restrictions imposed by both countries. Their stay had to be extended due to the lockdown in Spain and the cancellation of all flights to South Africa. The contract had been due to expire now in mid-April 2020.



We want to thank the South African government, particularly the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), for facilitating the repatriation process of South Africans abroad and ensuring the safe return of the four employees back home.



After landing in Johannesburg this morning, they have been placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure before being reunited with their families.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Denel did not respond to questions about what its employees were doing at the Airbus plant, given that the South African company pulled out of its minor subcontracting role in the A400M program several years ago.)



-ends-



